Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $150K Powerball prize

LANSING, Mich. – A St. Clair Shores woman’s dream of winning big came true when she won a $150,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Joyce Ewald, 70, matched four white balls and the Powerball – 28-45-53-56-69 PB:20 – in the Nov. 5 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $150,000. She bought her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I play Powerball regularly and have always dreamt of winning big,” said Ewald. “When I checked the numbers online after the drawing and saw I’d won a $150,000 prize, I was in complete shock. Winning is such a wonderful feeling!”

Ewald recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She plans to save her winnings.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Nov. 19. One ticket bought in Kansas won the $93 million jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $89 million.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Powerball ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.