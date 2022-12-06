44º

LIVE

Michigan

South Haven social district set to open Fall 2023

District to be open from Oct. 1 through May 15

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: South Haven, South Haven Social District, Michigan, Lake Michigan, New Holland Brewing Company
UNITED STATES - JULY 19: South Haven South Pierhead Light is a lighthouse in Michigan (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images) (Carol Highsmith, Getty Images)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – A social district is set to open in South Haven in the fall of next year.

The southwestern Michigan city will soon allow people to buy alcoholic beverages and walk around a designated area.

According to WOOD, an NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids, the South Haven city council approved the plan for a social district to open in the fall of 2023. The district will be open from Oct. 1 through May 15 from Noon to 8 p.m.

Below is a draft of where the social district will take place in South Haven:

South Haven social district (City of South Haven)

Some of the businesses that are within the designated social district include Admiral Jack’s, Black River Tavern, New Holland Brewing Company, South Haven Brewpub and Warner Vineyards. According to WOOD, businesses taking part in the social district will give customers a sticker to show that they are hanging out in the social district allowing them to walk to the different businesses with their beverages.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter