South Haven social district set to open Fall 2023

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – A social district is set to open in South Haven in the fall of next year.

The southwestern Michigan city will soon allow people to buy alcoholic beverages and walk around a designated area.

According to WOOD, an NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids, the South Haven city council approved the plan for a social district to open in the fall of 2023. The district will be open from Oct. 1 through May 15 from Noon to 8 p.m.

Below is a draft of where the social district will take place in South Haven:

South Haven social district (City of South Haven)

Some of the businesses that are within the designated social district include Admiral Jack’s, Black River Tavern, New Holland Brewing Company, South Haven Brewpub and Warner Vineyards. According to WOOD, businesses taking part in the social district will give customers a sticker to show that they are hanging out in the social district allowing them to walk to the different businesses with their beverages.