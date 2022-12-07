3 car crash in Brownstown kills one, seriously injures another

A three-car crash has left one driver deceased and another driver seriously injured in Brownstown.

BROWNSTOWN, Mich. – A three-car crash has left one driver deceased and another driver seriously injured in Brownstown.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Dec. 6) at 9:46 a.m. when a 2018 Chevy Cruz driven by an 85-year-old man from Flat Rock was attempting to exit a Brownstown restaurant onto Telegraph Road when it collided with a 2003 Chevy Pickup driven by a 40-year-old man from Brownstown.

The collision caused the pickup truck to veer into northbound traffic, striking a 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by a 44-year-old Brownstown man head-on.

Brownstown police, fire, and EMS units responded to the scene on Telegraph Road south of Van Horn Road, where they administered extrication and life-saving measures and called for a Medivac Helicopter from the University of Michigan Medical Center, officials say.

The pickup truck driver was transported to Beaumont Trenton Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Chevy Blazer was air-lifted by U-M helicopter to Henry Ford Main, where he is listed in stable condition. The driver of the Chevy Cruz and his 87-year-old passenger did not report any injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.