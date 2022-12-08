Detroit mayor uses emergency powers so paratransit system doesn’t see massive cuts

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan is using his emergency powers to make sure the paratransit system doesn’t see massive cuts next year.

The move comes after the city council voted down expanded contracts last month. The mayor has entered into emergency contracts with transit companies to keep free transit for those with disabilities fully operational into next year.

When city council voted down the expanded contracts, they cut 1,000 free rides a day down to just 300. That decision put the city in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Duggan said the city just could not let that happen. He praised the council members who voted for the original deal and lectured those who voted it down.

