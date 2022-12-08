43º

Livonia City Council rejects proposed ordinance for its LGBTQ+ members

Council members rejected non-discrimination ordinance in 5-2 vote

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

LIVONIA, Mich. – The Livonia City Council rejected a proposed ordinance to extend protections for its LGBTQ+ members.

Although there are already state and federal protections in place for the LGBTQ community, a Livonia ordinance would specifically outline the process of dealing with discrimination issues at the city level.

In a 5-2 vote, the council members rejected the non-discrimination ordinance that would extend protections for the LGBTQ+ community in real estate transactions, housing, employment, and public accommodations citywide.

Council members debated the issue before putting it to a vote.

“We’re going to tell our residents that we are an arms-wide open community by updating an ordinance that hasn’t been touched since 1979,” said council member Brandon McCullough.

Other members expressed their concerns with the ordinance.

“When I asked whether it can be used to go after a church-operated nursing home to hire leaders consistent with its mission, I was told it probably could, and I have a major problem with that,” said council member Scott Bahr.

Community members also spoke passionately on the issue during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“People are leaving our city because we do not have these protections,” said State Representative Laurie Pohutsky.

Other residents spoke out against it.

“An adjustment to the ordinance is unwarranted and would not have an impact on rude behavior,” said Ellen Cane.

