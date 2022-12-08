Michigan native Paul Whelan remains detained in Russia after Griner swap: ‘We’ve not forgotten’

FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the verdict in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2020. The family of Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia for espionage, said Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, that he has resumed contact after unexpectedly becoming unreachable in November. Along with WNBA star Brittney Griner, Whelan is the focus of efforts by the United States to arrange a prisoner swap with Russia.(Sofia Sandurskaya, Moscow News Agency photo via AP, File)

WNBA star Brittney Griner was freed from Russia in a high-level prisoner swap between the county and the U.S., with the U.S. releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The high-stakes swap didn’t include Paul Whelan, a Michigan native who was been jailed in Russia since 2018 on accusations of being a spy. The U.S. had expressed publicly for months, leading up to the swap, that they hoped to include both Griner and Whelan in a potential deal.

Whelan, a former corporate security executive from Metro Detroit, is being held in Russia on espionage charges, which his family and the U.S. say are baseless, and have classified him as wrongfully detained. He was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison.

“We’ve not forgotten about Paul Whelan,” President Joe Biden said after the Griner swap was announced. “We will keep negotiating in good faith for Paul’s release.”

Whelan’s brother David said in a statement to the Associated Press he was “so glad” for Griner’s release but also disappointed for his family. He credited the White House with giving the Whelan family advance notice and said he did not fault officials for making the deal.

“The Biden Administration made the right decision to bring Ms. Griner home, and to make the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn’t going to happen,” he said.

