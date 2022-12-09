4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit

Image taken from Local 4 photographer's video showing SUV with multiple bullet holes near the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a shooting outside the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Downtown Detroit that left multiple victims.

Four people were shot before midnight Thursday according to police.

Local 4 video shows an SUV with at least 10 bullet holes in the windshield and door. This SUV is parked near the hotel entrance.

Police say all the information they have right now is that 4 people were shot.

