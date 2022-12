Van Dyke Public Schools will be closed on Friday (Dec. 9) due to too many illnesses spreading throughout the community.

“Good afternoon, Van Dyke families. Our schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 9. It seems as if there are too many illnesses going around to safely and healthily run our buildings. It’s definitely December in Michigan. Please get some rest this weekend and stay safe.”

