Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Beaumont Royal Oak after 2-year hiatus

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is a heartwarming holiday tradition and it’s getting bigger every year.

On Friday (Dec. 9), it was back at Beaumont Hospital with a crowd so strong the flashlight supply at local hardware stores took a significant hit.

Many of the essential touchstones we enjoyed and even depended on disappeared during the pandemic, including this event.

After a two-year hiatus, hundreds of people came looking to spread holiday cheer to those who may need it most. It’s back, with wide smiles, a lot of heart, and more flashlights looking to spread holiday cheer.

Outside the packed Beaumont Pediatric wing, they came without prompting. Beaumont nurse Katie Gott understands the need for the lights to shine brightly.

“It was a rather awful experience to be in the hospital during the holidays, very numbing, very disconnected from the world,” said Gott.

Her 2-year-old son Henry became a cancer patient in December 2014 and passed the following year. Gott helped get this event off the ground.

“To know that I’m helping these people connect in the hospital with the community and even to know people care, and it really means a lot to me because I know Henry would have really latched onto something like that,” Gott said.

Hundreds of people packing cell phones, flashlights of every kind, and even customized Christmas lights waved to the 60 children for a solid five minutes.

And inside the hospital, they waved back, culminating in a group cheer.

“Sweet dreams,” the crowd cheered.

“I like this because all the hospital kids who have to stay at Christmas get to celebrate,” said Charlie Klotz.

“It’s really fun because we can spend time with them, and they can have a good Christmas,” a kid said.

Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams will continue everynight at 8 p.m. until Christmas Eve.