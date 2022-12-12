36º

10 years later, Eastern Michigan student’s murder remains unsolved

New information released prior to anniversary of Julia Niswender’s death

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Julia Niswender (WDIV)

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – The family of a murdered Eastern Michigan University student is marking an entire decade without justice.

Saturday, Dec. 10, marked a decade since Julia Niswender was found murdered in an off-campus apartment bathtub. Her killer was never caught.

To mark the 10th anniversary, Niswender’s family decorated her grave for the holidays.

A somber event that family and friends attend every year.

“Every day that goes by that her case isn’t solved it’s harder and harder,” said Niswender’s mother, Kim Turnquist.

Turnquist recently shared new information about the case after being clued in by a retired detective.

The family hopes sharing her story will help bring new leads to the cold case. “(For) someone to say ‘oh, I’ve seen this,’ or ‘oh I’ve seen that,’ now that new information is being released,” Turnquist said.

