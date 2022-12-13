$3.73 million Michigan Lottery ticket sold at Oakland County gas station

CLARKSTON, Mich. – A Michigan Lottery player is about to become a millionaire after a $3.73 million ticket was sold at a gas station in Oakland County.

On Saturday night (Dec. 10), the winning Lotto 47 numbers were 04-07-08-18-25-35. They matched a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston.

The winning player should call the Player Relations division at 844-887-6836 and selection option two to set up an appointment and claim the prize.

Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year after the date of the drawing.

Lotto 47 tickets are $1 and allow players to select six numbers from 1-47. The jackpot starts at $1 million and grows until someone wins. Drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

This is the seventh time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won this year.