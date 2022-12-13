Bloomfield Hills woman sentenced to probation, community service after stealing from elderly veteran

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A Bloomfield Hills woman was sentenced to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service after stealing from an elderly veteran.

Margaret Risdon, 62, was convicted of one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult between $50,000 and $100,000, a 15-year felony. Risdon was also ordered to work a part-time job and prohibited from violating laws or consuming drugs or alcohol.

Risdon was ordered to pay $72,843 in restitution to the victim’s estate. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs began its investigation after the victim reported that they believed someone was stealing from him. The case was sent to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

“Protecting our most vulnerable populations is one of my top priorities,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I appreciate the hard work done by investigators at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the dedication of my prosecutors who relentlessly pursue those who target our state’s most vulnerable adults.”

Between November 2016 and July 2017 Risdon wrote checks from the victim’s bank account to herself and her business, Electronic Creations, totaling nearly $56,800 and made ATM withdrawals totaling more than $16,000.

Risdon would deposit the checks into her personal bank account. The victim was disabled and living in nursing homes and hospitals. Risdon did not have power of attorney and did not serve as his guardian or conservator.

Risdon did not file State of Michigan income tax returns to account for the $72,000 she stole.

