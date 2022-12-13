Impactful western storm headed for Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

4Warn Weather – You’ve undoubtedly heard by now about that big western storm system that is generating everything from tornadoes to blizzard conditions. While that system is headed our way, we will once again be spared the most significant impacts. But not Tuesday night, as we’ll see some thin clouds early, but increasing clouds after that with lows in the upper-20s to near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). Northeast wind at 4 to 8 mph.

This evening’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m., and Wednesday morning’s sunrise is at 7:54 a.m.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be a cloudy day with perhaps some spotty light rain or snow showers, but I think more of the daytime hours will be dry than wet. Highs will be in the upper-30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius), and it’ll become breezy with east winds at 10 to 20 mph, becoming gusty during the afternoon.

Rain develops around or just after midnight Wednesday night, and it’ll really come down for a while. Some of us could pick up an inch of rain. Near-steady temperatures in the upper-30s (4 degrees Celsius). Wind could gust between 35 and 45 mph later at night.

Thursday

Rain ends around daybreak Thursday (a little later in the Thumb since the rain pattern is moving south to north, you’ll be the last to see it go), with some breaks of sun possible during the day, it may even become partly cloudy. A scattered shower is still possible as well. Highs soar into the mid-to-upper-40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius), increasing clouds Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Mostly cloudy and colder on Friday, with highs in the mid-to-upper-30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Snow showers are possible Friday night, with lows in the mid-20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Cloudy on Saturday with a few flurries possible. Highs in the low-30s (0 degrees Celsius). Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the low-30s (0 degrees Celsius).