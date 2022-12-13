Metro Detroit resident’s urged state regulators to reject DTE’s long-range energy plan

Metro Detroit residents called for state regulators to reject a long-range energy plan by DTE Energy.

The plan centers around the closure of coal-fired power plants. Opponents say DTE will take too long to close those plants.

DTE Energy says it’s committed to a carbon-free future, but what Local 4 heard from customers Monday (Dec. 12) night is the transition needed to happen more quickly.

DTE Energy plans to produce cleaner energy for consumers, including retiring the Trenton Channel and St. Clair Power Plants, both powered by coal. The company plans to end its use of coal by 2035, with the retirement of the Monroe power plant as part of that larger goal of creating carbon-free energy.

If you ask DTE, they’re ahead of schedule. Consumers worry the utility company isn’t moving fast enough.

“As a DTE consumer, it’s extremely important to me that my utility company ceases harmful fossil fuel consumption as quickly as possible and invests in renewable alternatives,” said Margeret Anderson from Ypsilanti.

“DTE needs to invest in clean, renewable energy to create jobs, lower energy costs and promote cleaner air and water,” said Nicole from Detroit.

On Monday, Anderson and several others urged state regulators to reject the long-range energy plan.

“If you haven’t already, please recognize that your charge to make energy safe now includes wind and solar power, energy storage, and efficiency to replace fossil fuels as soon as possible,” said Kim Hunter from Detroit. “Especially, in lower-income communities and communities of color which are being hit first and worst by the climate crisis.”

State regulators have until August to approve, deny or make reservations to the utility company.