Detroit Zoo announces euthanization of beloved, unwell trumpeter swan

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Detroit Zoo says it sadly had to euthanize a beloved trumpeter swan that was dealing with health issues.

The zoo announced Tuesday that it decided to euthanize a trumpeter swan named Ron Swanson -- after the well-known character from the show “Parks and Recreation.” The bird was treated for a chronic foot issue over the years, which eventually prevented him from walking, officials said.

Favorited by staff members, the loss of the swan is particularly heavy for the zoo, which has been looking after him since 2002. In a Facebook post shared Tuesday, officials said Ron Swanson will be “greatly missed.”

“While some trumpeter swans have a reputation for being territorial or stand-offish, Ron was the exact opposite,” the post reads. “He was a gentle bird and would even swim over to the shoreline and patiently wait to be hand-fed some of his diet when animal care staff approached the lake.”

Officials say the swan particularly enjoyed spending time on his private island in the lake with his mate Leslie Knope -- a swan also named after a major “Parks and Recreation” character. The zoo says Leslie Knope is hanging with the American pelicans in their aardvark grotto and is “doing well.”

