Un-bear-ably cute: Toledo Zoo’s new twin polar bear cubs are related to Detroit Zoo polar bears

TOLEDO – The Toledo Zoo announced the arrival of two new zoo residents, twin polar bear cubs, who happen to be half-siblings of two polar bears at the Detroit Zoo.

According to an Instagram post from the Toledo Zoo, this is the first time since 2012 that the zoo has welcomed twin polar bear cubs.

They say that the Polar bear Species Survival Program (SSP) recommended the breeding of 24-year-old female polar bear, Crystal, to sustain the endangered species.

An 18-year-old male polar bear, Nuka, was brought to the zoo in March to begin the breeding process.

The Detroit Zoo commented on a separate post from the Toledo Zoo and said “Congratulations, Crystal and Nuka, on the arrival of your twin cubs – they are just too cute! We are excited to watch them grow up big and strong like their half sisters, Astra and Laerke.”

The Toledo Zoo says it is unknown at this time what the genders are of these polar bear cubs.

The twin cubs are expected to make their public debut in the spring of 2023.

The zoo has set up a live stream of Crystal and the cubs on Youtube if you just can’t contain your excitement and want to see all of the cuteness before the spring.

“Thank you, Toledo Zoo community, for the outpouring of support and congratulations for the Polar bear cub twins!” the zoo said in a post.