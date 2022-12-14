Employee shot, killed at automotive supplier plant in Highland Park, police say

The scene of a Dec. 14, 2022, fatal shooting at the Faurecia plant in Highland Park.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An employee was shot and killed Wednesday at an automotive supplier plant in Highland Park, police said.

The incident happened Wednesday morning (Dec. 14) at the Faurecia plant in the 13000 block of Oakland Park Boulevard in Highland Park. Faurecia is an automotive supplier and the plant is UAW-represented.

Officials said there was some kind of fight that led to shots being fired. An employee was struck and killed.

Highland Park police went to the scene and looked at a battered vehicle in the parking lot. The officer in charge was investigating inside the building at the time.

The plant wasn’t operating during the investigation, as workers were outside trying to find out what had happened.

The investigation continues.

Here is a statement from Faurecia:

We have been notified that the team member injured in the altercation earlier today did not survive. Our employees’ health and safety remain our top priority. Ulliance (a human resources company) is onsite to assist and we encourage you to speak with them. The site is secure and we remain under emergency safety protocols. Misty Matthews, Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs in North America for Faurecia

