Employee shot, killed at automotive supplier plant in Highland Park, police say

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An employee was shot and killed Wednesday at an automotive supplier plant in Highland Park, police said.
The incident happened Wednesday morning (Dec. 14) at the Faurecia plant in the 13000 block of Oakland Park Boulevard in Highland Park. Faurecia is an automotive supplier and the plant is UAW-represented.
Officials said there was some kind of fight that led to shots being fired. An employee was struck and killed.
Highland Park police went to the scene and looked at a battered vehicle in the parking lot. The officer in charge was investigating inside the building at the time.
The plant wasn’t operating during the investigation, as workers were outside trying to find out what had happened.
The investigation continues.
