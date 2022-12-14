WB I-94 closed until further notice after traffic incident involving unidentified woman’s body

Westbound I-94 between Haggerty and Belleville roads will be closed until further notice due to a traffic incident involving an unidentified woman’s body.

The incident occurred Monday (Dec. 13) at 8 a.m. when the Detroit Regional Communication Center was advised of an object being struck in the roadway, causing an accident.

When the Michigan State Police arrived, it was determined that the object was the unknown woman’s body.

The victim’s body was struck multiple, and the original vehicle that struck the body pulled off the freeway at Belleville Road.

She has not been identified.