31º

Local News

WB I-94 closed until further notice after traffic incident involving unidentified woman’s body

Victim has not been identified

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: I-94, Detroit Regional Communication Center, Haggerty Road, Belleville Road, Michigan State Police

Westbound I-94 between Haggerty and Belleville roads will be closed until further notice due to a traffic incident involving an unidentified woman’s body.

The incident occurred Monday (Dec. 13) at 8 a.m. when the Detroit Regional Communication Center was advised of an object being struck in the roadway, causing an accident.

When the Michigan State Police arrived, it was determined that the object was the unknown woman’s body.

The victim’s body was struck multiple, and the original vehicle that struck the body pulled off the freeway at Belleville Road.

She has not been identified.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter