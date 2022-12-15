Michigan man with teeth filed into points ties woman to bed, threatens to rip her throat out, cops say

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan man with teeth filed into points kept a 20-year-old woman tied to a bed in a locked room and threatened to rip her throat out with his teeth if she tried to escape, police said.

Officials said Michael Barajas, 36, used rope to tie a 20-year-old woman to a mattress in a room with the windows screwed shut and the doors locked in Genesee County. She was raped by multiple men in the room, according to authorities.

A window that was screwed shut inside a Genesee County room where a woman was trapped. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

A door that was locked to trap a woman in Genesee County room. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the woman tried to escape on two separate occasions, but Barajas caught her and said he would rip her throat out with his teeth.

He groomed the woman and forced her to call him “daddy,” according to authorities.

She finally escaped Dec. 8 and ended up at Hurley Hospital in Flint with a medical emergency related to pregnancy, officials said. Nurses realized what had happened to her, police said.

Barajas was arrested and charged with seven felonies, including kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

His cash bond was set at $250,000.

Police continue to investigate. They are also searching for the men who raped the woman, Swanson said.