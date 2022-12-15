‘Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you’: Brighton student suspended for text

BRIGHTON, Mich. – A 16-year-old student in Brighton has been suspended from school after he texted a classmate, “Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you,” police said.

Officials said the text was sent at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 14) to a student at Livingston Christian School in Brighton.

“Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you,” the text said, according to officials. “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”

The student who received the text reported it to his assistant principal, who called Livingston County authorities.

A trooper investigated the case and identified the 16-year-old boy who had sent the text. He admitted to making the threat, police said.

It was determined that the boy didn’t have access to firearms, but the school decided to close for Thursday, officials said. There is an increased police presence in the area.

Officials said the boy has been suspended until further notice and was released to his parents.

The findings of the investigation will be forwarded to Livingston County prosecutors for review of possible charges.