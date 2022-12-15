Woman leads Royal Oak police on long chase, even after spike strips flatten tires, shot fired

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A woman driving with her son in the car led Royal Oak police on a long chase that continued even after spike strips had flattened her tires and an officer had fired at her, authorities said.

The chase began at 1:08 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 15) when an officer tried to stop a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe for a traffic violation in the area of Crooks and West 14 Mile roads in Royal Oak.

Car chase

Officials said the Tahoe fled west on 14 Mile Road toward Coolidge Highway and then turned north into Troy.

The driver turned east onto Big Beaver Road, where Royal Oak police successfully deployed spike strips in the area of Big Beaver and Crooks roads, according to authorities. Multiple tires on the Tahoe were deflated, but the woman kept fleeing, police said.

She got onto southbound I-75 from Big Beaver Road and continued driving, even though one wheel was ground down to its brake rotors, officials said.

The Tahoe eventually exited at MicNichols Road and went west. When it reached Woodward Avenue, it turned north and then tried to turn suddenly onto eastbound 7 Mile Road, according to police. That’s where it crashed into a vehicle that was stopped at the red light.

Shots fired

A Royal Oak police officer approached the Tahoe and tried to take the woman into custody, but she ignored his commands and fled again, authorities said.

The Tahoe fishtailed and placed the officer’s life in “immediate jeopardy,” so he fired a shot into the vehicle, a release says.

The woman continued fleeing until the Tahoe came to a stop at 7 Mile and John R roads.

Arrest

Police took the woman into custody and identified her as a 46-year-old Holly resident.

Her 24-year-old son was also in the car, officials said. Nobody was injured.

Royal Oak and Michigan State Police officials are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3500.