The scene of a fatal Dec. 16, 2022, shooting on Conant Street in Detroit.

DETROIT – A 30-year-old man was found dead after an early morning shooting in Detroit, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. Friday (Dec. 16) in the 19400 block of Conant Street.

Detroit police officers were called to the scene on reports of a possible shooting. They said they found the 30-year-old man dead when they arrived.

Witnesses told authorities that they heard an argument and saw an SUV driving away from the scene.

No additional information has been revealed.