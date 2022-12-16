Detroit’s got the spirit: America’s Thanksgiving Parade named best US holiday parade in 2022

DETROIT – The spirit of Detroit is never more palpable or vibrant than it is during the holidays -- and that spirit is being recognized nationally this year.

From Thanksgiving through the new year, Downtown Detroit transforms into a bright, bustling nucleus with an atmosphere so ambient and welcoming to all who stop in. That transformation is launched each year by the annual America’s Thanksgiving Parade, which has been named USA TODAY’s No. 1 Best Holiday Parade in America for 2022.

Every third Thursday of November, America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White takes over the streets of Downtown Detroit with floats, balloons and swarms of people reveling in holiday cheer. This year’s parade was particularly joyous with abnormally beautiful weather and a sense of more normalcy amid the pandemic. The Motor City’s annual Thanksgiving parade was also deemed the Best Holiday Parade in America by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards in 2018 and 2019.

America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White (WDIV)

The parade, produced by The Parade Company, is featured every year on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit, and is enjoyed by viewers throughout Michigan and the U.S.

“We are truly honored to have America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White named the Best Holiday Parade in America by USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for a third time,” said Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company. “This year was a record year with nine amazing new floats. We were thrilled to be able to share it with millions across the country and are grateful for our incredible partners who help us celebrate this special tradition and shine a light on our amazing city each year.”

You can see results from USA TODAY’s 2022 Best Holiday Parade contest on their website here.

