Alligator family discovered during east side Detroit home eviction, police say

DETROIT – Alligators were found inside a Detroit home on Friday afternoon, according to police officials.

Detroit police officers were sent to the east side of Detroit to assist Bailiffs from 36th District Court in dealing with a furious tenant being evicted from their home located on Yorkshire Boulevard. Officials say that when police arrived at the tenant’s home, they fled and jumped into an unknown vehicle.

Bailiffs accessed the home of the evicted tenant and discovered a large alligator and multiple small alligators inside. According to officials, animal control was contacted and Detroit police returned to the home and assisted the Bailiffs with the situation.

At this time it is unknown where the evicted tenants are located.

