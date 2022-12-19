25º

IRS, Better Business Bureau issue warning as holiday charity scams rise across Metro Detroit

It’s essential that you’re on guard, especially during this time of year

Hank Winchester

Brandon Carr

If you plan to give to a charity, you may need to pay very close attention.

Fake charitable organizations are working to rip you off this holiday season, which is why the Detroit IRS investigators and the Better Business Bureau have issued a new warning.

Many of you may be in the giving mood during the holiday season, and the scammers know it.

Hop online and search for your favorite charitable organization but be careful because scammers are busy creating fake websites and hoping to get your money and your personal information.

“The charitable websites that they create look just like your favorite charity, except if you look at the top where the address is, it doesn’t say www.YourFavoriteCharity.org,” said Luis Garcia of IRS Detroit. “It will say something completely different and normally not org.”

Garcia says it’s essential that you’re on guard, especially during this time of year.

“People are feeling charitable, and oftentimes you’ll have people say, ‘You know what, don’t buy so and so a gift or don’t buy me a gift, give money to my favorable charity instead,’” Garcia said.

Beyond the fake websites, look out for cold calls from what may seem like a legit charitable organization. The call or text may seem legit. However, these thieves are using the latest technology to get you.

