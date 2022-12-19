Man describes home he bought where Michigan killer, cannibal once lived

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. – A man who bought the home of Mark Latunski is speaking out on his experience with the home.

Alex Deehl bought the home for just over $100,000 in February 2020, two months after Latunski killed and mutilated Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek on Christmas Eve, according to NBC Lansing affiliate WILX. The station wrote in February 2020 that there were a total of four bidders on the home.

The Lansing station stated that Deehl lived in the home for only five months. Deehl said the basement, den, master bedroom and kitchen reflected the horrors that have occurred within the home. He also mentioned that he had to clean up human remains.

“Three sets of dishes with human remains on them,” said Deehl. “And all three sets are in the dishwasher. And the dishwasher was never, never had electricity to it. It was brand new. It still had the plastic in front of it.”

According to WILX, Deehl owned the home for only a couple of months and the Latunski family had possession of it in July 2020. “I never sold the home back. Mark bought his crime scene back. He bought it back,” Deehl said. The station wrote that the homeowner’s lawyer advised him against sharing pictures inside the home located on Tyrrell Road.

“I bought the object, not the subject,” Deehl said. “Simple real estate transaction. Houses don’t kill people.”

Latunski was sentenced to life in prison on Dec. 15, 2021, after being initially found incompetent to stand trial. The Michigan man pleaded guilty before his trial even began.

