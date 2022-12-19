DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan.

The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit.

The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This will be its 15th location throughout the country but the first restaurant to open in the state.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse will offer fine cuisines like hand-cut and bone-in steaks, seafood and cocktails along with other menu options accompanied by jazz music.

The 8,500-square-foot restaurant is expected to launch in mid-2023 after renovations are complete, including its outdoor patio. For more information on the new Detroit location, click here.