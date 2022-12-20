3 ejected, 5 hurt after drunk teens leave bar, crash pickup trucks in St. Clair County, cops say

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three people were ejected and five were injured this weekend when some teenagers with fake IDs left a bar in St. Clair County and caused a rollover crash by trying to pass each other in pickup trucks, police said.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of Saturday (Dec. 17) on Capac Road in Berlin Township, according to authorities.

Officials said a group of at least six people went to a bar and used fake IDs to buy alcohol. Among those six people were an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, police said.

When the group left the bar, the 18-year-old and the 19-year-old drove home in pickup trucks, according to officials. Police said one of the drivers tried to pass the other on Capac Road, but the trucks collided, sending them both off of the roadway.

The trucks rolled multiple times, authorities said. There were six people in the cars -- three were ejected and five were transported to McLaren Lapeer Hospital.

One person was found pinned under the truck, but he only had minor injuries, officials said.

Another person was unconscious when police arrived, and they determined that he had serious injuries. He was ultimately transferred to Beaumont Royal Oak and remains on a ventilator.

Officials said the driver who caused the crash is charged with third-degree operating while intoxicated causing serious injury. The other driver has been charged with operating while intoxicated, according to authorities.