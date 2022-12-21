11-year-old brings loaded gun to middle school in Waterford Township

An 11-year-old student brought a loaded gun to Pierce Middle School in Waterford Township.

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 11-year-old student brought a loaded gun to Pierce Middle School in Waterford Township.

The incident occurred Wednesday (Dec. 21) at 11 a.m. as officials found the handgun in the student’s backpack.

A student reported to school officials that the 11-year-old had brought a BB gun to school. Administrators located the student and searched inside their locker, where a loaded 9mm handgun was found, and they contacted Waterford police.

Officials took the 11-year-old into custody and retrieved the weapon as evidence. The student was transported to the Waterford Police Department for processing and lodged at the Oakland County Children’s Village.

The circumstances surrounding how the student acquired the gun are still under investigation.