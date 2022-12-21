14-year-old girl charged for threat that caused lockdown at Grosse Pointe North High School

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – A 14-year-old girl has been charged for making a threat that caused a lockdown at Grosse Pointe North High School.

Officials said they learned of a threat around 12:30 p.m. Monday (Dec. 19) that caused the 1,500-student school to be locked down until 1:05 p.m.

A 14-year-old student was identified as the person responsible for the threat, according to authorities. She was charged with false report or threat of terrorism.

The girl received a $2,000 cash bond, or 10%, during a preliminary hearing Tuesday at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center. She must comply with school disciplinary action and continue therapy services, officials said.

Her next court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 28 over Zoom.