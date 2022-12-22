Detroit issues first recreational marijuana licenses to 33 businesses

DETROIT – After years of back and forth and a court battle, the City of Detroit is finally issuing recreational marijuana licenses to businesses.

The approvals come four years after voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana statewide. On Thursday, the city notified the first 33 successful applicants for adult-use marijuana retail licenses that have been approved. The city approved 13 non-equity applicants and 20 equity applicants.

“Our goal from the day voters approved the sale of adult use marijuana was to make sure we had a city ordinance and a process in place that provides fair and equitable access to these licenses and the courts have affirmed that we’ve done just that,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said. “Council President Pro-Tem Tate, and our Department of Civil Right, Inclusion & Opportunity and Law Department deserve a great deal of credit for making this historic day possible.”

Under the ordinance, the city had the ability to approve 20 general applications and 20 social equity applications for retail licenses in the first round.

In the social equity category, the 20 applicants with the highest total scores were approved for licenses.

In the general license category, only 13 applicants with the highest overall score were approved. The next 20 applicants had a tied score that did not qualify them for a lottery selection. The remaining 7 general licenses will not be issued in the first round.

No applications received for the 10 Micro-Business and 10 Consumption Lounge licenses in Round One met all the requirements for approval.

Detroit plans to issue an equal number of general and equity retailer licenses by the end of its application rounds. Unsuccessful applicants for all license types, including Micro Business and Consumption Lounge licenses, in round one may apply again in round two.

Equity Licenses:

House of Zen LIV Cannabis Motor City Kush Liberty Cannabis High Profile Chronic City Plan B DaCut Blue Wave The Remedy Cloud Cannabis Gage 313 Detroit Herbal Ctr Nuggets Livernois Provision Inhale TJM Enterprises The Herbalist Ivy League SJTC Enterprises

Non-Equity Licenses: