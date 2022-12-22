Detroit man pretends to be police officer, shoots restaurant owner, police say

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged after he pretended to be a police officer at a red light and then shot a restaurant owner he had followed into the parking lot of his own business, authorities said.

Officers were called around 2:20 p.m. Dec. 14 to a restaurant in the 19300 block of Conant Street in Detroit.

They learned that the 50-year-old owner of the restaurant had been driving to work when he stopped at a red light at Conant Street and East 7 Mile Road. While the restaurant owner was waiting, Jeremiah Devion-James Moore, 38, of Detroit, pulled up alongside him and claimed to be a police officer, according to authorities.

The restaurant owner pulled into the parking lot of his business, so Moore followed him, officials said. The two men got into an argument, and Moore fired a gun, striking the owner in the upper left shoulder, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His injury is not considered life-threatening.

Moore turned himself in to authorities on Monday (Dec. 19).

Moore is charged with felonious assault, assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon, impersonating a peace officer to commit a crime, and four felony firearm violations.

He was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court and given a $500,000 cash bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 29, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 5.