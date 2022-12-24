Morning 4: Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternative this winter -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Weather: Wind chill, winter weather advisory still in place for Metro Detroit -- what to know
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan amid winter storm: 5K in the dark on Dec. 24, 2022
A winter storm has reached Southeast Michigan Friday, and strong winds could cause power outages that’ll last through Saturday night.
On Saturday, Dec. 24, winds will blow at 24-40 mph. Such winds can affect power lines, and can knock tree limbs down onto power lines.
Officials using beet juice as road salt alternative in Michigan
Some Michigan officials are trading in salt and using beet juice to make roads less slippery during the winter season.
What experts say about setting boundaries with family during holiday season
Relationships with family can be tricky around the holidays which is why experts are saying that setting boundaries is important.
We can’t choose our family members, and sometimes, those relationships can be hard to navigate especially if they’re unhealthy or cause drama.
Sign made from Mackinac Bridge piece on display at South Pole
A man has put Michigan’s stamp on the southernmost point of the world: the South Pole.