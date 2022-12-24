Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan amid winter storm: 5K in the dark on Dec. 24, 2022

Mike Raniolo with MasTec a contractor for Duke Power breaks ice on power lines after a winter storm hit North Carolina in Atlantic Beach, N.C. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)

DETROIT – A winter storm has reached Southeast Michigan Friday, and strong winds could cause power outages that’ll last through Saturday night.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, winds will blow at 24-40 mph. Such winds can affect power lines, and can knock tree limbs down onto power lines.

The region is under a winter storm warning until 4 a.m. Saturday.

As of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, more than 5,400 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan -- that’s about .15% of all DTE customers.

You can see DTE’s outage map right here.

We’ll continue to update this article with outage information, should more outages occur.

Dangerous winds mean that it isn’t safe for crews to be up high and working on power lines -- so any outages could take a while to address.

Below is a statement from DTE:

“We expect to restore power for the vast majority of customers by the end of Saturday, and we will continue to work through Christmas until everyone affected by Winter Storm Elliot is restored. Please remember: 1. NEVER use a portable generator inside a home or business. Keep generators outside, away from windows and doors, so fumes don’t come in. 2. NEVER use a gas stove as a heating source. 3. Stay at least 20 feet from any downed power lines — assume they are live and dangerous.’ DTE Energy, Dec. 24, 2022 7 a.m.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Safety tips during a storm