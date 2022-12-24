MSP: USPS truck, semi-truck collide head-on due to road conditions on Michigan’s west side

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A semi and postal truck were involved in a head-on crash Friday afternoon due to road conditions on Michigan’s west side.

According to an NBC affiliate in Saginaw, the crash happened on M-57 near Shaner Avenue in Kent County around 12:30 p.m.

The station reported that Michigan State Police from Grand Rapids responded to the crash. It was noted that only the driver of the USPS truck was taken to a local hospital due to serious injuries.

Head on collision Kent County (Michigan State Police)

