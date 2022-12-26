14 years ago: Father suspected of abducting 7-year-old West Bloomfield girl, taking her to Russia

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A 7-year-old West Bloomfield girl believed to have been abducted by her father and taken to Russia has been missing for 14 years.

Amanda Alexandra Adlai was last seen on Dec. 26, 2008. Officials believe she was abducted by her father, who did not have custody.

An FBI Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution warrant was issued for her father, Victor Adlai, on Feb. 24, 2009.

Amanda Adlai would be 21 years old now. She was also known as “Ama.”

At the time of her disappearance, she weighed 50 pounds and was 3′8′' tall. She had blonde hair and blue eyes.

She has a birthmark on her life shoulder and a small birthmark on her cheek.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the FBI’s Detroit Field Office at 313-965-2323.

Amanda Alexandra Adlai; Age progressed to 14; Age-progressed to 16; Actual photo; and photo of father Victor Adlai. (NAMUS)

