Armed man killed while trying to rob tow truck driver with CPL, Detroit police say

DETROIT – An armed robber was shot and killed when he targeted a tow truck driver who had a concealed pistol license, Detroit police said.
The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday (Dec. 26) in the 15400 block of Young Street on Detroit’s east side.
Officials said a man with a gun tried to rob a tow truck driver, but that driver was a CPL holder and also armed.
The tow truck driver shot the robber, and the robber died from his injuries, according to authorities.
Police continue to investigate.