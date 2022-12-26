23º

Local News

Armed man killed while trying to rob tow truck driver with CPL, Detroit police say

Shooting reported Monday morning on Detroit’s east side

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Crime
The scene of a Dec. 26, 2022, shooting on Young Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – An armed robber was shot and killed when he targeted a tow truck driver who had a concealed pistol license, Detroit police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday (Dec. 26) in the 15400 block of Young Street on Detroit’s east side.

Officials said a man with a gun tried to rob a tow truck driver, but that driver was a CPL holder and also armed.

The tow truck driver shot the robber, and the robber died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Police continue to investigate.

