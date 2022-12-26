Armed man killed while trying to rob tow truck driver with CPL, Detroit police say

The scene of a Dec. 26, 2022, shooting on Young Street in Detroit.

DETROIT – An armed robber was shot and killed when he targeted a tow truck driver who had a concealed pistol license, Detroit police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday (Dec. 26) in the 15400 block of Young Street on Detroit’s east side.

Officials said a man with a gun tried to rob a tow truck driver, but that driver was a CPL holder and also armed.

The tow truck driver shot the robber, and the robber died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Police continue to investigate.