Michigan health department office in Macomb County remains closed after car crashes into building

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office in Macomb County is still closed this week after a vehicle crashed into the building last week.

Officials reported Wednesday, Dec. 21, that the MDHHS district office on Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens had closed “due to damages caused by a vehicle crash.”

Details about the crash were not provided. The Clinton Township Police Department was reportedly investigating.

The building was closed Thursday and through the holiday. MDHHS officials said Tuesday, Dec. 27, that the building remains closed and will be until further notice.

In the meantime, MDHHS says anyone seeking assistance can do the following:

People can apply for public assistance benefits or check their existing benefits online at michigan.gov/MIBridges or visit another MDHHS office nearby. Signs on the door of the Mount Clemens office will direct clients to offices at 13041 E. Ten Mile Road in Warren or 41227 Mound Road in Sterling Heights.

Anyone who needs to report suspected child or vulnerable adult abuse or neglect can call the toll-free statewide hotline as usual at 1-855-444-3911.

Officials said they will announce the reopening date for the Mount Clemens building at a later date.