Shelby Township Library damaged when pipes burst on Christmas Eve

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve caused pipes to burst inside the new Shelby Township Library.

The water caused damage in the technology lab, adult nonfiction section, meeting rooms, back offices and staff areas. Cleanup is expected to be extensive.

“We are heartbroken, we really are,” Shelby Township Library Director Katie Ester said.

Ester said pipes freezing and damaging the building couldn’t have happened at a worse time. This time of year was expected to be the busiest for the library.

“I’m glad that we have the proper insurance protection in place with proper coverage for the property and the library’s contents. I’m proud of the proactive immediate response from the fire department, police department, maintenance crews and the library staff to immediately stop the bleeding and begin the process of remediation and work on a timetable to reopen our beautiful library.” Shelby Township Supervisor Rick Stathakis

How the burst happened is still under investigation. The building is new and the library opened this summer. The township is aggressively working to figure out why the heat shut off, which is what is believed to have caused the pipes to freeze and burst.

Insurance will cover the damages, allowing the library to reopen and making it safe to be inside again. A reopening date has not yet been set, but officials hope it’s as soon as possible.

