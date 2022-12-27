20º

West Michigan man in critical condition after barn explosion, officials say

Police say explosion could have been accidental

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was critically injured on Michigan’s west side after an explosion at his barn, according to police.

Grand Rapids NBC affiliate WOOD reported that the explosion happened on Friday around 8:30 p.m.

The station reported that the barn exploded, and a 37-year-old man was trapped inside. Deputies told WOOD that the Allendale Township man was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition.

Officials say it is not clear what caused the explosion, but believe it was accidental. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.

