Michigan US Rep. Rashida Tlaib calls for investigation of Southwest Airlines amid mass cancellations

Southwest Airlines is aiming to get back on track Friday after four days in a row of mass cancellations.

Thousands of passengers have been left stranded at the height of the holiday travel rush. Michigan U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is calling for Congress to investigate.

“I feel so terrible for so many families, many of which had not seen their families in so long,” Tlaib said.

Tlaib said she truly feels for the tens of thousands of passengers left stranded when Southwest Airlines had a massive malfunction in its system.

Thousands of flights were cancelled and families were unable to visit loved ones over the holidays. On Thursday, Southwest Airlines cancelled another 2,300 flights as it scrambled to resume normal operations.

Local 4 asked Tlaib what can be done for passengers and what Congress can do to hold the airline accountable.

“We have oversight. f their system is not up to date where this can be prevented then we need to do something about it,” Tlaib said.

She said the failure wasn’t related to the winter storm. She said Congress must insist the airlines outdated computer system be replaced and passengers helped.

