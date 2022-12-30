30-year-old Macomb County man struck, killed by driver while crossing road overnight

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 30-year-old Macomb County man was struck by a car and killed while walking across a road just before midnight.

Officials said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Garfield Road in Clinton Township.

A 30-year-old man from Clinton Township was walking on Garfield Road and started to cross eastbound Metropolitan Parkway, police said. He was struck by the driver of a 2022 Nissan Frontier who was heading east on Metropolitan Parkway, according to authorities.

Officials said the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Frontier is also a Clinton Township resident, police said. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Alcohol might have been a factor in the crash, according to officials.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the speed limit is 55 mph on that stretch of Metropolitan Parkway. The road is straight and has three lanes heading east, a grass median, and four lanes heading west (including one turn lane).

Clinton Township police continue to investigate. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call 586-493-7802 or 586-615-2525.