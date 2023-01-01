1 dead after car crashes into wall in Downtown Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A car crash in Downtown Detroit leaves one person dead, according to police.

Detroit police were dispatched at 2:02 a.m. to the 500 block of East Lafayette Street to an “auto accident” on Sunday.

Officials say that an individual was unresponsive in a car when they arrived. When medics showed up at the scene, they pronounced the individual dead.

Detroit officials have confirmed that the car ran into a wall.

This incident is being investigated, and the story will be updated when more information is available.