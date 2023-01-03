DETROIT – A 13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing.

Michelle Wells was last seen leaving a residence that she had been visiting. The exact location was not listed.

Wells is described as being biracial, Native American and white. She was between 5′ to 5′5′' tall when she vanished.

Wells’ hair is described as being red or auburn. Her eye color is unknown.

Wells would be 54 years old now.

Anyone with information should reach out to the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800. The case number is 181130-0135.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.