Man scammed out of hundreds thinking he was paying his Comcast Xfinity bill

DETROIT – A Detroit man was scammed out of $343 when trying to pay his internet bill after business hours.

“You have to be really careful of the stuff that you pull up on the internet because it looks good until you get involved and find out something totally different. They took the money out my account but they never resolved the issue,” said James Clark.

It all started when he tried to get in contact with Xfinity by googling the company. What he found instead was an ad at the top of the page, pretending to be Xfinity but with a misspelled name.

Once Clark entered his debit card info, that’s when he knew something was wrong.

“It was like, call back in 30 minutes and then call back in an hour. Then they were like it’s an error on my part, then it was an error on their part,” Clark explained.

After weeks of trying to dispute the charges for a company identified as Billpy Services (Billpay without an A), it looks like his debit card company isn’t going to be able to do anything. Which means 2023 is up to a not so good start.

“I called them to have the payment stopped and they were like we’ll do what we can do and it’ll take 45 business days. Once I got back with them, they were like they couldn’t find any substantial reason to get the money back so I’m just basically out of the money,” said Clark.