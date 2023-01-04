56º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man killed in shooting outside Trix Academy on Detroit’s east side

Body found in grassy area outside school

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Trix Academy, Shooting

DETROIT – A man was killed in a shooting around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and his body was found on the property of a school in Detroit.

Police rushed to the Trix Academy after their ShotSpotter system detected gunfire outside the school. When they arrived, the suspect or suspects were gone but police located a man’s body in a grassy area outside of the school.

School was not in session at the time of the shooting. Many shell casings have been located in the street and police have placed at least 40 evidence markers in the area.

Police said between 20 to 25 shots were fired. Detroit police Commander Ryan Conner said ShotSpotter was able to bring officers right to the area where the shooting happened.

“In this particular case, ShotSpotter system’s sophisticated GPS technology brought us right to where the victim was, allowed us to find evidence of the crime. So ShotSpotter does a lot of good in the 9th precinct,” Conner said.

The school has cameras and police are working to obtain any security footage that would help them track down the shooter or shooters.

Read: Technology used to pinpoint sound of gunshots in Detroit draws controversy over price, reliability

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter