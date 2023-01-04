Man killed in shooting outside Trix Academy on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A man was killed in a shooting around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and his body was found on the property of a school in Detroit.

Police rushed to the Trix Academy after their ShotSpotter system detected gunfire outside the school. When they arrived, the suspect or suspects were gone but police located a man’s body in a grassy area outside of the school.

School was not in session at the time of the shooting. Many shell casings have been located in the street and police have placed at least 40 evidence markers in the area.

Police said between 20 to 25 shots were fired. Detroit police Commander Ryan Conner said ShotSpotter was able to bring officers right to the area where the shooting happened.

“In this particular case, ShotSpotter system’s sophisticated GPS technology brought us right to where the victim was, allowed us to find evidence of the crime. So ShotSpotter does a lot of good in the 9th precinct,” Conner said.

The school has cameras and police are working to obtain any security footage that would help them track down the shooter or shooters.

Read: Technology used to pinpoint sound of gunshots in Detroit draws controversy over price, reliability