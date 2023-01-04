One of Detroit’s first recreational marijuana shops is now open for business

DETROIT – Detroit regulators issued retail licenses for adult-use marijuana four years after recreational cannabis sales began in Michigan.

In late December, the city notified the first 33 successful applicants for adult-use marijuana retail licenses that had been approved.

Of those 33 licenses, one was issued at DACUT Weed Dispensary Detroit on Gratiot Avenue. Now, because of that license, anyone over the age of 21 can walk in and purchase cannabis.

DACUT president Al Williams said while the licenses were given out two weeks ago, there was work to do before he could start selling recreational marijuana.

“We had to make sure that we contacted the state of Michigan and got our approval there, had our inspections in place,” Williams said.

DACUT is now open for business and offers Detroiters a place to buy recreational marijuana in their own city. DACUT aims to give back to their community too.

Not only by fixing up their building, which was once an eyesore in the neighborhood -- but also by hiring Detroiters. They have hopes of doubling their staff in the near future.

“We’re 25 right now. Obviously, with recreational coming in a lot more foot traffic is going to be in. So, we just want to make sure that we provide the best service we can,” DACUT general manager Brenda Essmyer said.

Williams said being able to provide a place for his fellow Detroiters to make a living off of marijuana is something he couldn’t have imagined even just a decade ago.

“A lot of people that look like me were going to jail for not only consuming it, but for trying to, you know, make a living off of it. To see it become legalized in the city of Detroit and a whole industry -- billion dollar industry -- being built from the ground up. It’s amazing,” Williams said.

If you are interested in a job, you can stop by the store to inquire or visit DACUT’s website for more information.

