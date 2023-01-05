Commerce Township student set to perform at Carnegie Hall

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A student from Lakeland High School in Commerce Township is about to get the experience of a lifetime.

Zach Zuber is set to perform on the legendary stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City as part of the high school honors orchestra.

“I’ll be in New York for about five days,” said Zuber. “And then after that, I have a bunch of college auditions and stuff for next fall.”

Zuber is a 17-year-old French horn player preparing for the concert of a lifetime, performing second horn with the high school honors performance orchestra at Carnegie Hall.

“A lot of professionals even, they don’t really get the opportunity to play there,” Zuber said. “So, as a high schooler, it really is just an absolute honor to play there.”

He’ll be alongside some of the highest-rated young performers from across the world, including Canada, South Korea, and China, not to mention 47 other U.S. states.

“I never expected it in the first place, to be honest with you,” Zuber said. “I’m really excited to be able to play with some fantastic musicians from all around the world. I think they have a great experience.”

He’s been studying music for seven years, and all that hard work and determination is already starting to pay off. He takes the stage of Carnegie Hall on Feb. 4.

“I think it’s a great start into a musical career for me,” Zuber said. “And I’m very proud of myself and the people that have pushed me, such as my band teacher and a couple of teachers that I’ve had.”

His biggest cheerleader, however, has been his mother, Tina.

“My mom has been a huge inspiration for a lot of my life, especially now,” Zuber said. “But without her, I really couldn’t do it.”

Zuber is also a member of the Huron Valley Marching Band, just a talented young man all around.