Man found dead in vacant building in Flint still unidentified 4 years later

FLINT, Mich. – The remains of a man discovered in Flint four years ago still haven’t been identified.

The body of a white man between the ages of 30 to 55 was found in an abandoned building on Jan. 5, 2019. Officials believe he died sometime in 2018.

He was between 5′11′' to 6′2′' tall and weighed between 130 to 210 pounds. The rate of decomposition made him unrecognizable. He had gray or partially gray hair and brown eyes.

Officials have excluded missing person Matthew Etheridge, 34, as a possibility. Etheridge was last seen on Feb. 23, 2017, in Lansing.

Anyone with information should contact the Genesee County Medical Examiner’s Office at 810-762-7777

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.