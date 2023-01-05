Michigan Lottery: Man eyes lake house after $4M scratch off win

An Alpena County man has his sights set on a lake house after winning $4 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Diamond 7s instant game.

The lucky 41-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old US Highway 27 South in Gaylord.

“I purchase instant game tickets a few times a month and decided to purchase a Diamond 7s ticket while I was at the store,” said the player. “When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $4 million, I started shouting in excitement! I couldn’t believe it.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to purchase a lake house and pay bills.

“Winning is such an incredible feeling and means a lot to me and my family,” the player said.

Players have won more than $140 million playing Diamond 7s which launched in April 2021. Each $30 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $30 up to $4 million. More than $10 million in prizes remain, including one $15,000 prize, and 29 $5,000 prizes.

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.

